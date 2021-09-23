Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 1,011 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 598.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.47. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

