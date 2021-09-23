Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 952 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,990 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after acquiring an additional 87,462 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 22,275 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USPH opened at $112.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.67 and its 200 day moving average is $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 1.47.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

