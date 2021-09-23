Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €37.80 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €37.80 ($44.47) target price on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIV. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €30.39 ($35.75).

EPA VIV opened at €10.73 ($12.62) on Monday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business’s fifty day moving average is €30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.32.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

