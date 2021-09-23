Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Buys A$324,978.12 in Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) insider Robert Bulluss acquired 212,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$324,978.12 ($232,127.23).

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Coventry Group’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners and hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

