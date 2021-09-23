Court Place Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Court Place Advisors LLC decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.17.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $123.43. 5,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $88.99 and a twelve month high of $135.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

