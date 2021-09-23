Court Place Advisors LLC Purchases 1,470 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $221.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,139. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.99 and its 200-day moving average is $235.16. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

