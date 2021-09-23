Court Place Advisors LLC Has $13.52 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,666 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for approximately 3.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $13,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,786,000 after acquiring an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $4,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total value of $389,625.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

