Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 419,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Coty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Coty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Coty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 96,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Coty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 514,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coty alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.32 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Coty had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.