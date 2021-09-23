Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,964 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $2,387,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.9% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $453.74. The company had a trading volume of 64,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,477. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $469.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $444.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

