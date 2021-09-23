CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $15.52

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.52 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 4697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPLG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $900.36 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.00.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 56,706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

