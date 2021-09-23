Contrasting Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nuvera Communications and Telefónica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica 2 6 3 0 2.09

Profitability

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvera Communications 19.06% 11.29% 6.04% Telefónica 22.73% 15.53% 3.19%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvera Communications and Telefónica’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.85 $9.84 million N/A N/A Telefónica $49.20 billion 0.54 $1.81 billion $0.59 8.05

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Dividends

Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Telefónica pays out 55.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefónica beats Nuvera Communications on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvera Communications

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

