Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading Down 4.6%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.55 and last traded at $18.57. 6,212 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,096,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSTM. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 10.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after buying an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 154.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.3% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,920,000 after buying an additional 388,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 125,339 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

