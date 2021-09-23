Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 239,501 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up approximately 2.3% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $451,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 336.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,011,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,502,205,000 after acquiring an additional 18,511,721 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,886,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,484,000 after buying an additional 1,667,525 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,645,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,593,000 after buying an additional 1,000,598 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,159,000 after buying an additional 961,786 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,298.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after buying an additional 792,448 shares during the period. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNS. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.06.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.68. The stock had a trading volume of 37,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,818. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.60.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.7095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.