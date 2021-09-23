Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 209,650 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 76.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 483,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,650 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $60,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $358,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 269.4% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 6,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.79. 137,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,165. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. raised their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,275 shares of company stock worth $14,126,268 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

