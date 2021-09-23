Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $86.83 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,390,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,391 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $86,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after buying an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.97. 145,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,082. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.