Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $66.89 Million Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106,337 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,410 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $66,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $142,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.55. 103,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,580. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.27%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.