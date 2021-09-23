Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $66.13 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,287 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 22,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $66,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $753.50. The company had a trading volume of 510,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,968,486. The company has a market capitalization of $745.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 391.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $705.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $597.96.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

