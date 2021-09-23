Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $127.92 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,271,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,568,811 shares during the period. Crescent Point Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $127,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after buying an additional 7,104,713 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after buying an additional 2,983,802 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after buying an additional 3,107,100 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,630,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,952,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

NYSE CPG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.09. 127,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,749. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.97.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.