Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 322,725 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 994,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,725 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $72,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,376,169. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277,744. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $33.96 and a 12 month high of $76.37. The company has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

