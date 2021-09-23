Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 310,520 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1,259.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310,520 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $81,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,889 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,008 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $5,387,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.60, for a total transaction of $1,116,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 782,686 shares of company stock valued at $196,845,176 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $17.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $276.74. 552,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $270.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

