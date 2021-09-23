Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,172,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,358 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications accounts for approximately 0.9% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $168,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

NYSE:RCI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,815. The company has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3974 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.96%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

