Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Given New $2.50 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CFMS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conformis from a d- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. Conformis had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 112.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Conformis by 657.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.