Compass Point Upgrades TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) to Buy

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) was upgraded by Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.50. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s previous close.

TPVG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TPVG stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.88.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.80 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 10.50%. On average, research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 17.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 542,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at $1,409,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 55.4% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 11.2% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

