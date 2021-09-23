Compass, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 28th (NYSE:COMP)

Compass’ (NYSE:COMP) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 28th. Compass had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

COMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Compass stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.74.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Compass’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Compass will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

