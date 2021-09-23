Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 20,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 175,987 shares.The stock last traded at $28.29 and had previously closed at $29.28.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.31 and a beta of 1.84.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $487.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Compass Diversified’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider D Eugene Ewing bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $28,953.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns bought 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $30,992.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $345,180. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,678 shares of company stock valued at $266,349. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

