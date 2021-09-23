Comparing thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY)

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) and Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

thyssenkrupp has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of thyssenkrupp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Wolford Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets thyssenkrupp 34.16% -39.49% -11.28% Wolford Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares thyssenkrupp and Wolford Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio thyssenkrupp $33.78 billion 0.19 $10.74 billion ($10.10) -1.02 Wolford Aktiengesellschaft $131.44 million 0.51 -$30.41 million N/A N/A

thyssenkrupp has higher revenue and earnings than Wolford Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for thyssenkrupp and Wolford Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score thyssenkrupp 3 2 3 0 2.00 Wolford Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

thyssenkrupp beats Wolford Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines. The Elevator Technology segment constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges; and installation. The Industrial Solutions segment is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction, as well as naval shipbuilding. The Materials Services segment distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. The Steel Europe segment involves in the flat carbon steel activities such as materials solutions and finished parts. The Corporate segment refers to the head office; and the performance of processes in accounting, information technology, real estate and human resources, as well as special units for the m

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips. The company's ready-to-wear products include pullovers, dresses, skirts, and trousers; accessories comprise scarves and bracelets; and beachwear products include swimbodies and bikinis. It also offers bodysuits and close-fitting knitwear, such as tops and shirts. The company sells its products through boutiques, concession shop-in-shops, online business, factory outlets, department stores, specialist retail stores, and private label. As of December 31, 2020, it had 240 monobrand points of sales, which include 103 boutiques, 57 concession shop-in-shops, and 21 factory outlets owned by the company; partners-operated boutiques; and approximately 3,000 other distribution partners. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Bregenz, Austria. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Fosun Industrial Holdings Limited.

