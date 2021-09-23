Comparing Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS)

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ChoiceOne Financial Services and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChoiceOne Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Bancorp 0 1 4 0 2.80

Peoples Bancorp has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 26.39%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

ChoiceOne Financial Services has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ChoiceOne Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ChoiceOne Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Peoples Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChoiceOne Financial Services $78.41 million 2.43 $15.61 million N/A N/A Peoples Bancorp $220.78 million 2.73 $34.77 million $1.95 15.72

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than ChoiceOne Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares ChoiceOne Financial Services and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChoiceOne Financial Services 22.98% 9.44% 1.07% Peoples Bancorp 24.95% 11.49% 1.33%

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats ChoiceOne Financial Services on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services. It also provides commercial and consumer loans. The company was founded on February 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Sparta, MI.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.