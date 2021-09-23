Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

CHCT stock opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $52.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $22,374,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 285,007 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,493,000 after buying an additional 199,605 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

