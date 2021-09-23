Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.80. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 9,817 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.24% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

