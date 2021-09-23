Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 327,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 34.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10,044.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 41.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 15.4% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CLNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

