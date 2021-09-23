Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.82) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

CRXT opened at $6.71 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.