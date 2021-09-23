Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($19.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $31.24.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.