Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($19.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.
Shares of CRXT stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $31.24.
About Clarus Therapeutics
