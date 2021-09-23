Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarivate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.19. Clarivate reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clarivate.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $709,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,767,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,066,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,140,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,437. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

