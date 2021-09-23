Civic Market Cap Achieves $330.99 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Civic coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Civic has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Civic has a market cap of $330.99 million and approximately $174.60 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00055479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00135022 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00012606 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00045084 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civic’s official website is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

