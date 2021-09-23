Citigroup Inc. Sells 18,210 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,210 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $8,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,426,000 after purchasing an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,852,000 after purchasing an additional 351,476 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 186.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 362,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,767,000 after purchasing an additional 235,966 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,995,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $321.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.72 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.11 and its 200 day moving average is $310.76.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

