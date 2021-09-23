Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 89.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 92,519 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PDC Energy worth $8,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,541,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,911,000.

A number of analysts have commented on PDCE shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.78.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at $17,149,023.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $848,200 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 3.44. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

