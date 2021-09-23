Citigroup Inc. Purchases 67,326 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 282,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 67,326 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $8,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 95.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,757,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,617,000 after buying an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,377,000 after buying an additional 1,107,393 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 30.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 4,208,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,083,000 after buying an additional 992,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $19,482,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,260,000 after buying an additional 560,677 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.04 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

