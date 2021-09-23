Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.24.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

