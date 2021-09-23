Citigroup Inc. Acquires 467 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after buying an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 120.4% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,011,000 after buying an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 85,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after buying an additional 27,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 31.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 100,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,956,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $1,918.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,982.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,873.59.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.72%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CABO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,074,202.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,821 shares of company stock worth $13,877,532 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

