Citigroup Inc. Acquires 128,352 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 103.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 128,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $723,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $399,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 192.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMYT opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

