Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.97 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to announce sales of $12.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.03 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year sales of $52.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.59 billion to $52.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $54.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.66 billion to $55.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,173,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $239.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

