Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.19. 6,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,339. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $115.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

