Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 240 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 246.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $150.35 on Thursday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Citigroup began coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

