Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $297,000 Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in WEX were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,744,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WEX by 88.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in WEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WEX by 13.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on WEX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

NYSE:WEX opened at $167.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.96 and its 200-day moving average is $197.46. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.26 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

