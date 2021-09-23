Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Aegis

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its target price cut by Aegis from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $110.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.40. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.68% and a negative return on equity of 336.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

