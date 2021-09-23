CIBC Lowers Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$41.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins cut their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Saputo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.09. Saputo has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

