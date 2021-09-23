Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Chubu Electric Power alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Chubu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.