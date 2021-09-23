Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Short Interest Update

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,800 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 435,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubu Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHUEF opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. Chubu Electric Power has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

About Chubu Electric Power

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

