Christian Arntsen Sells 5,500 Shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $49,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.17. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.31.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCX. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 6.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 500,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The L.S. Starrett during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

