Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) and Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Ark Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chipotle Mexican Grill 8.57% 28.27% 9.50% Ark Restaurants 3.76% 10.47% 2.63%

This table compares Chipotle Mexican Grill and Ark Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.98 billion 9.08 $355.77 million $10.73 180.34 Ark Restaurants $106.49 million 0.52 -$4.69 million N/A N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Ark Restaurants.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chipotle Mexican Grill and Ark Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 9 20 0 2.69 Ark Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus price target of $1,819.76, suggesting a potential downside of 5.96%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Ark Restaurants.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Ark Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ark Restaurants has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Ark Restaurants on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

