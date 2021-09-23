Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Buys $24,000.00 in Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Eric Dobmeier purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $24,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 18th, Eric Dobmeier acquired 7,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $82,180.00.

NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $12.39. 202,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,535. The company has a market cap of $555.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $21.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,885.36% and a negative return on equity of 52.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $17,452,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $15,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 75.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,470,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,883,000 after buying an additional 1,063,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 254.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 675,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $4,892,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.